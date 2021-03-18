GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left multiple people hospitalized early Thursday morning at a Gresham motel.
At about 3:23 a.m., officers were called out to an assault with a weapon in the 700 block of East Powell Boulevard.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 that four people were shot.
One victim is in critical condition, and two were taken for surgery at a local hospital, according to police. The fourth victim was admitted to a trauma hospital.
Police said one victim is a man and another is a woman, but no other details were known about the other two victims.
Police had the parking lot of the Golden Knight Motel on East Powell taped off as officers were seen searching the parking lot and motel for evidence.
Four people shot in Gresham this morning and @GreshamPD have the parking lot of the Golden Knight Motel on E. Powell taped off. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/yy6EtuMS8F— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 18, 2021
Pushpa Thekor, who is the manager of the Golden Knight Motel, told FOX 12 she was the one who called 911. Thekor says she was sleeping when she was awakened by a disturbance.
"I just heard that some kind of noise coming outside like somebody kind of arguing, something or like that, and then I heard the bang on the door," Thekor said.
Thekor says the sound was coming from a room on the first floor, so she called the people staying there.
"To ask them if everything ok, what's going on, and she told me to call 911. That her boyfriend got got," said Thekor. "I got scared and called 911."
Thekor told FOX 12 that her family has owned the motel for 10 years and nothing like this has ever happened before.
No arrests have been made, and no suspect information is available at this time. Police said they don't know if it was just one shooter and one gun, or if additional firearms were involved. Investigators do think it's likely that there is a connection between everyone involved.
Officers said it could be a couple days before more is known about what led to the shooting and who was involved, due to the complexity of the investigation.
Gun control will surely stop this...lol.
