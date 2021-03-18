GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that left multiple people hurt early Thursday morning at a Gresham motel.
At about 3:23 a.m., officers were called out to an assault with a weapon in the 700 block of East Powell Boulevard.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 that four people were shot.
One victim is in critical condition, and two are in surgery at a local hospital, according to police. The fourth victim's condition is not known.
Police have the parking lot of the Golden Knight Motel on East Powell taped off. Officers were seen searching the parking lot and motel for evidence.
Four people shot in Gresham this morning and @GreshamPD have the parking lot of the Golden Knight Motel on E. Powell taped off. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/yy6EtuMS8F— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) March 18, 2021
No arrests have been made, and no suspect(s) information is available at this time.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
(1) comment
Gun control will surely stop this...lol.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.