MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Four people were transported to the hospital after two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon
Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on SE Railroad Avenue just east of SE Beckman Avenue.
When police arrived, they found a Chrysler 200 facing west on its side, in the ditch, along the railroad tracks. The second vehicle, a Ford Focus, was also facing west blocking both lanes of travel.
During the investigation it was determined Finucane was driving west on SE Railroad Avenue and veered into the east bound lane. Hussey was driving east bound on SE Railroad Avenue and attempted to swerve to her right to avoid the collision unsuccessfully, according to police.
The impact of the crash spun Hussey’s vehicle 180 degrees to its resting point. Finucane’s vehicle continued at an angle where it ended up on its side in the ditch along the tracks.
The driver of the Chrysler, 29-year-old Reade Finucane and his 22-month-old son Brayden, who was in a child seat in the back, were assisted out of the car officials to be tended to medics.
The driver of the Ford Focus, 25-year-old Sarah Hussey and her 7-year-old son Ryder, who was also in a child seat in back, were able to exit their vehicle to be tended to by medics.
Police said the cause of Finucane’s maneuver into the east bound lane could not be determined during the investigation.
Finucane and his son Brayden were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Finucane for possible minor head trauma/concussion and Brayden went for evaluation due to his age.
Police said Hussey and her son Ryder were also transported to a local hospital. Hussey had complaint of minor pain in her left leg. Ryder had no complaint of pain at the time of the investigation.
Traffic was diverted for just over an hour, according to police.
Union Pacific Railroad was notified of the crash and resumed normal operations after the scene was cleared.
A citation was issued to Finucane for failure to drive within lane.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.