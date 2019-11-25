PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Four teens were arrested for an assault at a TriMet bus stop in southeast Portland, according to police.
Officers responded to Southeast 82nd Avenue and Alder Street at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said they found a victim at the scene bleeding from the face.
The male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Six underage people were detained by officers. Four of them were arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center.
A 14-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges of third-degree assault and riot.
The two other juveniles were released at the scene, however police said the case remains under investigation.
Officers did not release the age of the victim. Police said there is preliminary information that the victim may have been known to the suspects.
