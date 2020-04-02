PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say they've learned that a caretaker shot and killed a puppy in north Portland last Friday.
Police first responded to the incident at around 3:40 p.m. at North Chautauqua Boulevard and North Willis Boulevard.
It was initially reported that the dog, a German Shepherd puppy, was walking with its caretaker when a suspect or a group of suspects pulled up in a white sedan, shot the dog, and then drove away.
The dog was taken to DoveLewis Animal Hospital, but it did not survive.
Following an investigation and tips from community members and neighbors, Gun Violence Reduction Team investigators identified the person responsible for the dog's death as the caretaker.
Police said the caretaker is not the dog's owner.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been made available.
'Police: German Shepherd puppy's caretaker lied about dog's death, was actually the shooter' Yep, a real tough guy that caretaker shooting and killing a puppy. You are nothing more than a scumbag and dirt ball. I hope Karma pays you a visit.
