SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Goodwill robbery suspect stabbed a loss prevention officer at a Salem store, according to police.
Officers responded to the Goodwill store on the 500 block of Edgewater Street Northwest at 10:55 a.m. Friday.
They arrived and, with the help of witnesses, detained the suspect, Sean E. Graham, 49, of Salem.
Investigators said Graham was attempting to steal items from Goodwill when he was stopped by the store’s 33-year-old loss prevention officer. A fight ensued and the security officer was stabbed by Graham, according to police.
The security officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. An update was not released on his condition.
Graham was arrested on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. He was set to be booked in the Polk County Jail, but a jail booking photo was not immediately available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.