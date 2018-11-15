GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Gresham apartment complex Thursday morning.
Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue.
Police said multiple rounds were shot at an apartment building and the building was struck.
A woman reported being hit in the leg. Police said the injury appears to be non-life-threatening.
No suspect(s) have been located at this time.
Detectives have responded to the scene and will be leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Gresham police at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
