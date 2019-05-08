GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested at home in Gresham last week is facing several sex abuse charges.
Ronald Jordan, 71, was arrested by the Forest Grove Police Department for sex abuse in the first degree and sex abuse in the third degree; he was subsequently charged with an additional five counts of sex abuse in the first degree and four counts of sex abuse in the second degree, according to police.
Officers say the arrest and additional charges was the culmination of an investigation that began in February and involved a minor victim. Police suspect there may be other victims.
Jordan has lived in Washington County, Clackamas County and Yamhill County, according to investigators, who say they’re seeking additional information from anyone who may have knowledge of his activities.
