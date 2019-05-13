Police: Gresham man threatens teen, calls him racial slur

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A Gresham man faces intimidation and menacing charges after police say he threatened a teenager and called him the n-word.
On Friday night, three teenagers were heading home from basketball practice.
Marcus Carter, 14, says he was turning his bike around in a road off Northeast Glisan Street when a man said something to him.
“He said, ‘Get off my property, n-word,’ and then I said, ‘Shut up.’ And he said, ‘I’m gonna blow your head off,’” Carter told FOX 12.
Police say Michael Black threatened the teen, but didn’t show a gun.
“I said, ‘I have one and I will,’ but there was no weapons brandished or anything. They were in the house,” Michael Black told FOX 12. “I didn’t threaten them. I told them, I said, ‘Don’t come up here and come in my house.’ I said, ‘I’m armed,’ and that’s my right.”
Qwavon Russell says he was with Carter, and another friend.
“It was scary. I thought I was gonna die,” said Russell.
Russell and the two other teens say they quickly biked to his house nearby, and Russell’s mother called 911.
Meanwhile, Carter’s mother says she’s worried about letting her son bike home without her.
“I’ve dealt with racist situations. I don’t want my son to have worry about thinking about that because he shouldn’t have to,” said Alfreda Johnson, Carter's mother.
Black says the teens rode their bikes close to his home more than once.
“I didn’t know they were kids. I didn’t know who they were. Starting to get dusk out and stuff, my eyesight’s not good and stuff, and everything else. Well, heck yeah, I’m gonna try to protect myself,” Black told FOX 12.
Both Carter, his friends, and Black say they felt threatened Friday night.
“I just want to get it off my mind, that way I won’t be so scared,” said Carter. “I just want to forget about it.”
Black says he was trying to protect himself, and tells FOX 12 he doesn’t feel his charges are fair.
He is due back in court next month.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
