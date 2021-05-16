GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department says a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday has returned home.
Police said Karen Torres ran away from her home at 184th and East Burnside Street shortly before 11:00 p.m. Torres turned her phone off and deactivated her social media accounts.
Friends of Torres told police that they didn't know where she was.
Just before 11 a.m. on Monday, police tweeted that Torres had returned home and is safe.
No other details were released.
