GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a real-life "Grinch" who stole 140 Christmas trees from a Gresham church.
Police posted about the theft on Facebook saying "the Grinch made an early appearance this year."
The theft occurred on Tuesday at a church and nonprofit, located at 5001 West Powell Boulevard.
The suspect(s) stole a van, flatbed trailer, and the Christmas trees. The trees are said to be worth $7,000.
According to police, the trees were to be sold to help kids involved in the Pacific Northwest Adult and Teens Challenge.
A description of the suspect(s) is not available at this time.
The van is described as a white 2002 Ford Econoline E350 with a flatbed trailer. License plate 643DPM.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719 and reference case number 19-64647.
