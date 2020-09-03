PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the second night in a row, neither an unlawful assembly nor riot was declared in the city of Portland.
Wednesday night, a group of protesters came together at Alberta Park, located in the 2000 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. At about 11 p.m., members of the crowd marched in the street to the area of the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct, located in the 400 block of Northeast Emerson Street.
During the march, police said several vehicles supporting the group traveled with them.
When the group arrived at the North Precinct, Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard was blocked in both directions.
At the precinct, police said some crowd members threw water bottles toward the building and a motorized scooter “was seen doing burnouts on the blocked street.”
Shortly after the group arrived at the precinct, PPB said officers announced over loudspeaker that Northeast Emerson Street was closed between Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast 6th Avenue.
The group was told to not enter the area or commit crimes. Officers said anyone who failed to comply would be subject to arrest, citation or crowd control munitions.
Despite the announced warnings, police said the crowd continued to gather on Northeast Emerson Street just east of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Over the next several hours, police said the group continued to block the street. Through the night, some crowd members threw items such as water bottles and rocks toward officers on the roof of the precinct.
At 1:30 a.m. Thursday, police said tape and barricades set up by officers were torn down by crowd members and they were told to stop. Officers reminded the group that Northeast Emerson Street was closed.
PPB said criminal behavior continued, so some targeted arrests were made and by 2 a.m., most people had left the area.
Later Thursday morning, PPB reported three people were arrested. They were identified as:
- Tara Bratton, 43, of Portland, who was was arrested on a charge of interfering with a peace officer.
- Rosalind Benoit, 31, of Portland, who was arrested on a charge of second-degree disorderly conduct.
- John Yingling, 18, of Portland, who was arrested on charges of interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
No injuries were reported by PPB.
The bureau said its officers did not use any crowd control munitions or tear gas outside the North Precinct.
Wednesday marked the second night in a row that an unlawful assembly or riot wasn’t declared in Portland. There was no apparent protest in Portland Tuesday, but a riot was declared outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s home in the Pearl District on Monday.
Protests in Portland have been ongoing since late May following the police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis.
Over the past few months, unlawful assemblies and riots have been declared by police dozens of times.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
