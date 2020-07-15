PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After a march organized by a local activist group for the first time in weeks, police said demonstrators gathered in downtown Portland and built barricades.
On Tuesday evening, Rose City Justice held a Black Lives Matter protest that began at Revolution Hall in southeast Portland. Hundreds came together and marched from there to Pioneer Square in downtown.
Police said after a few speeches in the square, some protesters left the area while others continued to the Justice Center.
About three hours after demonstrators first gathered at Revolution Hall, police said a group began to block traffic downtown by standing in the road at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street.
For several hours, the crowd set up barricades at Southwest Main Street and Southwest Salmon Street at Southwest 3rd Avenue. The barricades blocked the entire lanes of traffic and were made of industrial kitchen appliances, road blockades, and flashing traffic signs, police said.
While the barricades were constructed, police said demonstrators also lit a fire where the elk statue once stood, and another small fire was reported at Southwest Madison Street and Southwest 3rd Avenue.
Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, demonstrators abandoned the barricades to walk to PPB’s Central Precinct on Southwest 2nd Avenue. Police said the group attempted to disrupt officers as they walked into the precinct from the end of their shift.
About 15 minutes later, officers were able to remove some of the barricade at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street.
According to police, demonstrators began returning to the area and officers disengaged. As the officers disengaged, police said the demonstrators threw glass bottles and pointed lasers at them.
After officers left the area, the demonstrators set fire to what was left of the barricade. Several minutes later, a demonstrator put out the fire and others began to rebuild the barricade.
Over the next few hours, police said the crowd dispersed from the area.
Police did not report making any arrests.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Run them all over. Make Portland beautiful.
