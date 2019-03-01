BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Three people were arrested for drug possession Friday morning while leaving a Beaverton motel.
Police responded to suspicious circumstances at the Peppertree Motel near Southwest Allen Boulevard and Highway 217 just after 7:15 a.m. and arrested Misty Walk, 30, Brooks Franklin, 30, and Kelvin King, 26.
Officers say a motel employee called police after helping the suspects open a motel room safe.
The employee reported seeing drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the safe.
Officers contacted Walk, Franklin and King as they were leaving the motel and confiscated black tar heroin, crystal methamphetamine, a drug scale and various pieces of drug paraphernalia, according to the police department.
Walk is facing a charge of possession of methamphetamine, Franklin is facing a charge of possession of heroin, and King is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin.
Police say King also had two outstanding felony warrants for larceny and possession of methamphetamine.
All three suspects were lodged at the Washington County Jail.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.