CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - A man was found in a residence with a gunshot wound on Saturday.
Camas police responded to a call located in the 900 block of East First Ave for a disturbance involving a firearm.
When police arrived, they discovered Alder Deschand, 22, had received a gunshot wound to the left hip.
The shooter was identified as 22-year-old Spencer Altfilish.
Police said they interviewed Deschand, Altfilish and multiple witnesses who were also at the residence and determined the shooting was not intentional and is believed to be accidental.
Altfilish was disassembling a 9 mm handgun while Deschand was standing near him and the gun accidentally discharged.
Deschand was transported to Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.