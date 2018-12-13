PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at an occupied home in southeast Portland early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 10100 block of Southeast Liebe Street just after 1 a.m. on the report of a shooting.
When officers arrived to the scene, they spoke with a homeowner whose house was struck by gunfire.
Based on information learned during the investigation, officers believe a group of people associated with a black Volkswagen Jetta were being noisy in the 10100 block of SE Liebe and a community member asked them to be quieter. After the group was asked to quiet down, a member of the group reportedly fired a gunshot at the victim's home.
Police said multiple people were inside the home at the time, but no one was injured.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.
The Gun Violence Response Team (GVRT) is leading the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact GVRT Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092 or Meghan.Burkeen@portlandoregon.gov.
