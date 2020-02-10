Police: Guns, ammo, rifle-building parts seized from Vancouver felon’s home; two people arrested

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - An investigation of a felon suspected to be in possession of firearms led to the seizure of guns from a Vancouver home, according to police.
Police served a search warrant at the home on the 1000 block of Southeast 146th Court on Monday morning.
Detectives said they learned a man living in the home, 39-year-old Fred Ignacio Anthony Munoz Jr., a convicted felon, was in possession of multiple firearms.
A search of the home led to the seizure of four pistols, one rifle, rifle-building parts and ammunition, according to police. Detectives said there was also evidence of drugs in the home.
Five people were in the home at the time, and two of them were arrested. Munoz was arrested on five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Matthew J. Cook, 38, was arrested on a department of corrections warrant.
Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Property Crimes Unit, Safe Streets Task Force and Neighborhood Response Teams, with assistance from the Southwest Regional SWAT Team, were involved in the investigation and search warrant.
