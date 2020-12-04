Police: guns, drugs, money found inside stolen vehicle

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One man was arrested on gun, drug, and theft charges in connection with a stolen vehicle in southeast Portland Thursday morning.
The Portland Police Bureau says around 10:30 a.m. officers saw a stolen vehicle parked along Southeast Ash Street with someone still inside.
Officers called for backup and arrested the man inside.
Police say inside the car they found heroin, methamphetamine, one semi-automatic handgun, two pellet guns, and $3,665.
Officers say 63-year-old Dale Alan Barton was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on drug, firearm and auto theft charges.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
