MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A helicopter crashed at McMinnville airport on Friday.
McMinnville Police responded to a report of a non-injury helicopter crash around 5:05 pm.
The pilot and passenger were performing training exercises and lost rpm and the aircraft came to rest on its side just to the north of the taxi-way.
Neither occupant sustained injury, according to police.
The incident was reported to the FAA and NTSB per protocol for investigation.
