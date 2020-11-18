CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A high-speed crash destroyed a Tesla, causing parts of the vehicle to enter nearby homes and damage an apartment complex in Corvallis Tuesday night, according to police.
At around 10:18 p.m., officers responded to a crash in the 800 block of Northwest Walnut Boulevard.
Police said an investigation indicated that the driver, later identified as Dylan Milota, of Corvallis, was driving eastbound on NW Walnut in excess of 100 miles per hour in a 2019 Tesla S when he lost control, left the roadway and traveled more than 300 feet before coming to a rest.
The Tesla was destroyed after shearing a power pole off at the base, as well as striking and knocking over two trees and a telephone junction box, according to police.
Police said hundreds of small batteries, which power the Tesla, were spread across the area following the crash.
Batteries enter two different homes by breaking through the windows. One battery landed on a person's lap and the second landed on a bed, catching the bedding on fire, according to police.
A tire that was ripped from the vehicle struck a second-story siding of a nearby apartment complex. The force ruptured the water pipes within the wall, which destroyed a bathroom and flooded the downstairs portion of the apartment, according to police.
Milota fled the scene after the crash, but was located about three blocks away. He was taken to an area hospital with only minor injuries.
Police said it was later determined that Milota was impaired by marijuana. He was cited at the hospital for driving under the influence of intoxicants - drugs, hit and run, second-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and reckless endangering.
Northwest Walnut Boulevard was closed for about three hours during the crash investigation and scene cleanup.
Many of the potentially hazardous batteries were collected after the crash, but police said there may still be some left in the area.
Police are asking the public to be aware that the batteries:
- Can reportedly stay hot to the touch for up to 24 hours and could cause burns if handled.
- Can release toxic fumes that may harm people and animals if inhaled.
- Can leak substances that may harm people and animals if they are exposed.
Anyone who finds one of those batteries is asked to contact Corvallis Regional Communication Center at 541-766-6914 and do not touch the battery. Corvallis Fire Department personnel will respond to collect the battery for proper disposal.
