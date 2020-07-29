HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A Hillsboro man is facing charges including two counts of second-degree bias crime for allegedly yelling racial slurs and driving his car at a woman while she was waiting for her son at his apartment complex last month.
John Blackmore, 64, yelled racial slurs and profanity at the 78-year-old Black woman while she was double-parked at the complex in the 10200 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway on June 1, according to investigators.
Officers said Blackmore had gotten into a nearby car to leave when the incident occurred. The woman moved her car to let the man back out, but instead of leaving, he drove his car at her continuing to yell, according to police.
Blackmore missed the woman, turned around and drove at her again, according to investigators. The woman exited her car because she said she was afraid Blackmore might hit her. Blackmore stopped his car, stepped out, and continued to tell racial slurs while walking aggressively toward the victim with fists raised.
The woman’s son saw what was occurring and ran downstairs, stepping between the man and his mother to protect her. The man then directed racial slurs and profanity at both of them, according to police.
A neighbor heard the racial slurs and profanity from inside his apartment, told his fiancée to call 911, and ran to intervene. When the neighbor emerged outside, Blackmore got back in his car and drove away, according to officers.
Blackmore was a stranger to everyone involved, but through description’s from witnesses and a partial license plate number, detectives were able to identify him.
Blackmore was arrested Tuesday and lodged at the Washington County Jail. He is facing two counts of second-degree bias crime and two counts of harassment.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.