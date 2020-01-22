Police: Hit-and-run driver struck construction worker in Milwaukie, arrested after returning to scene

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A hit-and-run driver struck a construction worker, but returned to the scene 30 minutes later and was arrested, according to Milwaukie police.
Officers responded to Southeast Harrison Street and 31st Avenue at 4:04 a.m. Wednesday.
A crew was conducting routine maintenance on railroad tracks, with a worker directing traffic in the area.
Investigators said a driver hit the construction worker and then left the scene. The worker was taken to the hospital with injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening.
The driver, 53-year-old Michael Taylor, returned to the scene about 30 minutes later, according to police.
Taylor was cooperative with investigators and was arrested on the charge of felony failure to perform the duties of a driver involving injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.
“Anytime a driver approaches a road construction zone with altered traffic patterns, they should slow to a speed they are certain is safe until they are completely through it,” according to the Milwaukie Police Department.
