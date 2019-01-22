PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a man they believe was the driver in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people and damaged several cars early Sunday morning.
According to police, a car speeding down Southeast 92nd Avenue lost control as it was heading south and slammed into a line of cars parked on the street.
"There was three cars that were messed up, and the driver who was driving their car, it was totally messed up, and there was two other people who were lying down," said Ali Ali, who walked by the crash on his way home.
Police say the driver left the scene on foot.
A woman, later identified as 34-year-old Cherie Swanson, was taken to the hospital with what police described as "traumatic injuries."
Swanson's fiancé was also hurt, but treated at the scene.
Police identified the suspected driver as 29-year-old Nicholas M. Woods and asked for the public's help Monday tracking him down.
On Tuesday, police said Woods was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
Maryam Ahmed, whose car was damaged in the crash, said the driver should have done the right thing.
"That is very wrong to do," Ahmed said through a translator. "If they hit something, they should be responsible for it."
According to police, the woman injured in the crash is expected to recover.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.