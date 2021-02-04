Police: Hit-and-run suspect arrested for DUII after crashing into natural gas main in St. Helens

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A hit-and-run suspect was arrested on charges including DUII and reckless driving after crashing into a natural gas main and causing a shelter-in-place order in St. Helens, according to police.
The crash occurred at 5:39 p.m. Wednesday on the 1000 block of Oregon Street.
Witnesses said a dark-colored vehicle hit an object on the side of the road and then left the scene.
Officers arrived and discovered a large natural gas pipe had been damaged and was spraying natural gas into the air. Roads were shut down in the area as firefighters and NW Natural workers were called out to secure the line.
A shelter-in-place order was issued for the area, which was lifted after the gas line was turned off and repairs were made by 7:30 p.m.
Investigators learned that a person living in the area had a black Chevrolet Camaro that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in this case.
Police were then notified that the owner of the Camaro was just seen leaving the neighborhood in a different vehicle, a brown Jeep. A nearby officer saw the Jeep and conducted a traffic stop.
After further investigation, 53-year-old Mark Alan Erhardt was arrested on charges of DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
