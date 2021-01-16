Police: Hit-and-run suspect arrested for November crash that killed pedestrian in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A hit-and-run suspect has been arrested in connection with a collision that killed a pedestrian in a crosswalk in southeast Portland in November, according to police.
Jason S. McFadden, 44, was arrested Friday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
Emergency crews responded to the 16000 block of Southeast Stark Street at 6:51 p.m. Nov. 17, 2020.
Daniel Lopez-Herrera, 27, was found at the scene with critical injuries. He was taken to the hospital and immediately underwent surgery, but he died 10 days later.
Witnesses told police the driver who hit Lopez-Herrera was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Investigators said Lopez-Herrera had activated the rapid flashing beams before stepping into the crosswalk and crossed from the north side of the road. Police believe it is likely he was hit after he crossed the first lane and was in the second lane of westbound travel.
The driver left the scene. Police were searching for a 2002-2006 Infiniti Q45 in this case. Earlier in the week, the suspect vehicle, a silver 2002 Infiniti Q45, was located by police.
McFadden was subsequently arrested. He is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver involving death or serious physical injury and reckless driving.
The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Chris Johnson at 503-823-2213 or Chris.Johnson@portlandoregon.gov.
