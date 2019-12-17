BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - A hit-and-run suspect was arrested in Battle Ground Tuesday.
Police received a report of a hit and run involving two vehicles that took place south of Battle Ground near the intersection of SR 503 and Caples Road around 10:50 a.m.
Police said reports indicated the suspect vehicle was traveling north towards Battle Ground.
As officers attempted to locate the hit and run suspect, they received a report of shots fired near the 800 block of SE 2nd Avenue and a description of a suspect.
Police said the reports indicated the suspect fired shots at the tires of an unoccupied vehicle.
As officers responded, they found the suspect walking on Battle Ground’s East Main Street and took the suspect into custody without incident.
Detectives said they are continuing to investigate but have determined that the suspect they took into custody in response to the shots fired report is the same suspect in the earlier hit and run.
There is no continuing danger to the community, according to police. Police have recovered the firearm.
The suspect, Ignat G. Danilin, 27, of Aloha has been charged with first-degree assault and booked into the Clark County Jail.
The hit and run victim is reported to have non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
