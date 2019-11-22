BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police say a hit-and-run suspect was found half-naked when they arrested him Friday morning.
At around 7:51 a.m., officers were called out to a hit-and-run crash near Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Southwest 109th Avenue.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
Police said the victim called 911 and followed the suspect vehicle, giving directions to the dispatcher.
Officers caught up to the suspect vehicle near Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Southwest Dogwood.
The driver, identified as 27-year-old Carlos Felipe Lopez-Molina, was found to be impaired and "not wearing clothes on his lower body," according to police.
Police said officers gave Lopez-Molina a pair of pants after he was taken into custody.
Lopez-Molina was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants and failure to perform the duties of a driver.
