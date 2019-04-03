PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A hit-and-run suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he was found hiding in an unusual place.
At around 8:23 a.m., officers responded to the report of a hit and run crash at Southeast 139th Avenue and East Burnside Street.
Police told FOX 12 that a man driving a Subaru crashed into another vehicle sitting at the intersection. The man then ditched his vehicle and ran from the scene.
The driver in the other vehicle was not injured.
Officers, along with a K-9 team, searched the neighborhood for the suspect.
Maverick came in on his day off to help Officer Sweeney arrest a man wanted in a hit and run in SE Portland. @ppbeast #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/WM6UTF3xK8— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) April 3, 2019
People living a few blocks away from the crash reported seeing a man running through their yards.
According to police, the suspect was found hiding in a garbage can in the backyard of a home at Southeast 134th and Southeast Alder.
The suspect's identity and the charges he faces have not yet been released.
