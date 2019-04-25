Police: Holladay Park in NE Portland closed for the night due to large fight

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have shut down Holladay Park in northeast Portland for the night because of a large fight.
Officers say two people are in the hospital after a fight broke out in the park Thursday night.
No weapons have been found, according to police.
Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call Portland police non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333.
