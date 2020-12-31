PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Woodlawn neighborhood early Thursday morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to several reports of shots heard in the 1400 block of Northeast Dekum Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and located evidence of gunfire. There was evidence a vehicle was hit before it was driven away, according to police.
An occupied home was struck with bullets. No one inside the home was hurt.
No injuries were reported after the shooting.
Police said preliminary investigation suggests that multiple shooters were firing at each other, but left before authorities were notified.
A suspect description is not available at this time, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-384211.
The Portland Police Bureau says there have been 879 reported shootings in the city in 2020, compared to 393 in 2019. That is a 123 percent increase.
