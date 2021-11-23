HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Detectives are hoping that a new billboard will help provide a missing link to solve a homicide that happened seven years ago in Hillsboro.

The message is hard for drivers to miss on Tualatin Valley Highway. It’s a plea for help in the cold case killing of Pablo Perez-Angles, a man described as a loving father, grandfather and friend.

Perez-Angles was found with severe head injuries on Alder Street in January 2014. Police say someone called to report an assault.

When medics arrived, Perez-Angles was breathing, but he died later in a hospital. An arrest has never been made in connection with his death.

Seven years later, the lead detective hopes the billboard will help keep the victim’s memory alive - and possibly solve the mystery.

“We believe this is a solvable investigation,” Detective Megan Townsend says. “We know that there’s people out here in the community that are maybe aware of what happened and are hesitant to come forward.”

Detectives say they do have persons of interest in the case, but they believe there are other witnesses with information.

They also say information that might seem insignificant to the rest of us could be key to solving a case like this.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hillsboro Police, or you can provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.