PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – About 200 people gathered and marched through downtown Portland Saturday night and police said the demonstration ended in no arrests.
Around 9 p.m., the march began at the South Park Blocks near Southwest Jefferson Street and Southwest Park Avenue, the Portland Police Bureau said.
The group marched in the street for hours and stopped at various points to demonstrate. During the march, police said some property was damaged and graffiti was painted.
PPB said members of the group broke windows at businesses, including a bank in the 400 block of Southwest Harrison Street, a restaurant in the 1900 block of Southwest Broadway and coffee shop in the 1000 block of Southwest 6th Avenue.
Several hours after the group first started to march, police said officers engaged with demonstrators around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, telling them to move off Southwest 2nd Avenue in front of the Justice Center to allow officers ending their shifts to drive into Central Precinct.
Police said there was no violence from the crowd, so no crowd control methods were used by officers.
Once the PPB shift change occurred, the officers disengaged with the group.
PPB said no arrests were made and the acts of vandalism are under investigation.
On Friday night, a group gathered outside the ICE facility in south Portland. An unlawful assembly was declared and 11 people were arrested.
