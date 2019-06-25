PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a bicyclist killed in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.
Lance T. Hart, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was hit by a car near Southeast Flavel Street and Southeast 79th Avenue around 3:30 a.m., according to law enforcement.
The driver, Nicholas P. Martinez, 21, remained at the scene after the collision and cooperated with investigators. He was later arrested and lodged at the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of manslaughter II, reckless driving, and DUII (alcohol).
A neighbor who lives on Southeast Flavel said people often drive extremely fast through the area. Another person decorated a “ghost bike” for the man who lost his life.
Since July of 2016, FOX 12 has reported on two other cyclist deaths nearby, both within blocks of where Sunday morning's crash happened.
Investigators have not released any other details regarding the crash. Anyone with additional information that could be helpful in this case is asked to call Traffic Investigator Phillip Maynard at 503-823-2216.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
