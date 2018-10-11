Police ID 30-year-old man killed in officer-involved shooting at SE Portland motel

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 30-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a southeast Portland motel.
Officers responded to Del Rancho Motel on the 7600 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue on Wednesday morning on reports of two men fighting.
Investigators said one of the men was armed with a knife, attempted to stab another person and then entered a motel room where he held a woman hostage and threatened to kill her.
The suspect, Samuel E. Rice of Portland, was shot and killed by Officer Kelly VanBlokland. VanBlokland fired one shot, according to police.
VanBlokland is a 24-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau and is currently assigned to the training division, while also being a detached member of the Special Emergency Reaction Team. VanBlokland was placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
Investigators said Portland officers have had multiple contacts with Rice in the past. Recently, the bureau’s Behavioral Health Unit attempted to connect Rice and his girlfriend to services, but officers said he declined the assistance.
Officers also provided Rice’s care providers with information about his recent behavior. Police had taken Rice to area hospitals on multiple occasions in the past for treatment of perceived mental illness, according to investigators.
The case remains under investigation and additional details will be released pending a review by a grand jury, which is tentatively scheduled for mid to late November.
