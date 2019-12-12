HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 21-year-old man who was killed in a shooting in the parking lot of a Hillsboro MAX station.
Emergency crews responded to the Quatama MAX station on Northwest Quatama Road at around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Kevin Marshall of Hillsboro was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
An autopsy revealed Marshall died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.
A man was detained at the scene as a person of interest. That man was released without being charged with a crime, according to officers.
A Hillsboro Police Department spokesman said Thursday the case is an “active criminal investigation.” No further details were released, but police reported Wednesday night and again Thursday that there is no danger to the community in connection with this case.
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Hillsboro police at 503-629-0111.
