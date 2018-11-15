PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a southeast Portland strip club.
At around 1:54 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the Dream On Saloon, located at 15900 block of Southeast Stark Street, following multiple reports of gunfire.
When officers arrived to the area, they found a man on the sidewalk on the north side of the strip club. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Edward L. Taylor Jr. of Portland dead at the scene.
Police said officers found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot. An autopsy determined Taylor died from homicidal violence as a result of gunfire.
Police did not release any other details about the investigation, but added detectives do not believe there is an immediate danger to the community in connection with this case.
Anyone with information about Edward Taylor or this shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319, Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762, Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.
