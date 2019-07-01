MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in McMinnville on Friday.
Emergency crews responded to a shooting at Northeast Grandhaven Street near Doran Drive at 5:36 p.m.
Richard Joshua John Barney was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was given treatment at the scene and taken by ambulance to a nearby location where a Life Flight helicopter was waiting. However, police said Barney died before he could be flown to the hospital.
The suspect left the scene on a bicycle. Dustin Allen Brown, 33, was later found by police and arrested. He was booked into the Yamhill County Jail and is facing the charge of murder, according to the jail website.
Police said there are no other outstanding suspects in this case and no danger to the public in connection with this shooting.
Police have not released any other details, including a possible motive.
Anyone who was in the area of the shooting when it occurred, or anyone with surveillance video from the area, is asked to contact police at 503-434-6500 or 503-434-7307.
