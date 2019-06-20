PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
According to police, Justin Stewart died at an area hospital after he was shot and injured just after 2:30 a.m. near Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast Prescott Street.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office Thursday confirmed Steward died due to a gunshot wound and determined his cause of death to be homicide.
The suspect in the shooting, Tyler Wayne Pierce, was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree manslaughter, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm in public, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police say Pierce and Stewart knew each other. No other details about their relationship have been released.
Northeast Sandy was closed between Northeast 88th Avenue and Northeast 91st Avenue during the investigation.
The Portland Police Bureau's Homicide Division continues to investigate.
