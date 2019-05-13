PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a 40-year-old man they say was shot and killed in southeast Portland.
Kegan K. Thompson died after he was shot near Southeast 104th Avenue and Southeast Holgate Boulevard the night of May 9, according to law enforcement.
Thompson was transported to an area hospital in serious condition. Officers the next morning reported the man had died.
The police bureau Monday said The Tactical Operations Division is investigating several incidents of gun violence citywide.
The suspect is not in custody and investigators have not released any suspect information. Police say no other details are available for release.
Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call Detective Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Broughton at 503-823-3774.
