Police ID 21-year-old man shot, killed in SE Portland; no suspects identified

Police have identified a 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in southeast Portland on Sunday.
Officers responded to reports of gunfire on the 4000 block of Southeast 94th Avenue at 11:47 p.m. Sunday.
Izryl T. Johnson, 21, of Portland, was found on the ground. Officers provided first aid until emergency medical responders arrived and determined Johnson had died.
Police searched the area for anyone involved in the shooting, but no suspects were located.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Johnson’s death was the result of homicidal violence.
Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319, Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762, Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.
