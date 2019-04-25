PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 34-year-old man who was shot and killed in southeast Portland on Wednesday night.
Police responded to Southeast 93rd and Henry Street at 7:07 p.m.
Robert Lewis IV was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers searched the area and located evidence of gunfire.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office concluded Lewis died as the result of a gunshot wound.
The Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Team was called out to investigate. No suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Vince Cui at 503-823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
