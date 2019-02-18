PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified a 25-year-old man who died after a shooting at a southeast Portland restaurant and bar Monday morning.
Charles Exzavyer Gaines died as a result of a gunshot wound, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office says.
Police Monday early morning responded to a report of gunfire at the Tik Tok Restaurant & Bar on Southeast Division Avenue and found Gaines suffering from traumatic injuries. Gaines was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Officers Monday night said they do not believe Gaines was inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred and said there is no information to suggest the crime is connected to the Tik Tok Restaurant & Bar.
Law enforcement continues to investigate and has not shared any suspect information.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or at brad.clifton@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.