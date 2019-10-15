PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the man who was found injured and later died in north Portland Monday morning.
Police responded to the request for a welfare check in the 10200 block of North Mohawk Avenue at around 6:14 a.m.
Officers arrived to the scene and found an injured man, identified Tuesday as 65-year-old Ricky Malone Sr.
Malone was later pronounced dead.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death as homicide.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the case, and no other information has been released.
Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to reach out to Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395 or at travis.law@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Todd Gradwahl at (503) 823-0991 or at todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
