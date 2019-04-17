PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified a man who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Portland Tuesday morning.
Police said Deontae Martin Eugene Farlow, 22, died after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a power pole along Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
Officers responded to the crash at around 3:40 a.m.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Garret Dow at 503-823-5070.
Police said this was the 24th Major Crash Team activation and the 16th traffic death this year.
