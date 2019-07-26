Police ID 50-year-old motorcyclist who died at hospital after NE Portland crash

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified a 50-year-old motorcyclist who died following a crash in northeast Portland Thursday morning.
The single-vehicle crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. near Northeast Alderwood Road and Northeast 82nd Avenue.
Donald W. Cole after the crash was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to police.
Investigators haven’t said what might have caused the crash. Northeast Alderwood Road was closed in both directions from NE 82nd Avenue to NE Cascade Parkway during the investigation.
