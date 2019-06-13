Police ID 19-year-old motorcyclist who died in two-vehicle crash in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police have identified the 19-year-old motorcyclist who died in a two-vehicle crash in Gresham.
Emergency crews responded to Northeast Burnside Road at the Oregon Trail Center at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said Henry Sweeney of Gresham was riding his motorcycle west on Burnside Road when he collided with an eastbound car. The driver of the car was turning into the Oregon Trail Center when the crash occurred.
Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the 81-year-old woman driving the car remained at the scene and has cooperated with investigators. The case remains under investigation and no arrests or citations have been issued at this time.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
