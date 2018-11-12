GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police have identified a 72-year-old pedestrian involved in a deadly collision.
Patrica Dryden, of Troutdale, died after she was hit by a driver on Southeast Burnside Road near Southeast 3rd Street on Nov. 7, according to police.
The woman after the crash was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police.
Officers ask anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone who has information about the crash to call them at 503-618-2719.
