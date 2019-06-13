PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have identified a 27-year-old man killed after a fight at Broughton Beach in northeast Portland Wednesday night.
According to officers, Samuel Fast Buffalo Horse died after someone at the beach fired a gun. The suspect fled the scene, along with a number of people at the beach, and Horse was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police bureau.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office confirms Horse died from a gunshot wound.
Officers Wednesday night made an arrest for an unrelated warrant during a traffic stop.
FOX 12 Thursday spoke with someone who witnessed the fight. The person did not want to be identified, but said they had no idea the violence would escalate so quickly.
"There was a group of people fighting to the left, a group of people fighting all over, to be honest," the person said. "All of a sudden, we see these people charging toward the beach. And at first, I was like, 'Oh, they're about to push someone into the water,' you know? Because it looked like a group of friends at first."
The witness says they then saw Horse lying on the ground.
Investigators believe the people who fled may have important information or video connected to the incident.
Witnesses or community members with information that could help police in their investigation are asked to contact Homicide Detective Travis Law at (503) 823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Vincent Cui at (503) 823-0049 or Vincent.cui@portlandoregon.gov.
