PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a 18-year-old was shot and killed at an apartment complex in a southeast Portland parking lot Saturday night.
Officers responded to the Springtree Apartments in 600 block of Southeast 162nd Avenue around 8 p.m. and found Lorenzo C. Gordon injured. The officers requested medical assistance, but Gordon died at the scene, according to the police bureau.
The property managers at Springtree Apartments say no one who lives there was involved in the shooting. People who live nearby say the shooting is unnerving.
"It's kind of unnerving because, ya know, I have two children and they're constantly on the bikes just behind this complex, so for someone to get shot and from what I've heard killed, it's a little unnerving," Robert Hawkes said.
Police Saturday night closed the neighborhood off while investigators were on scene.
The medical examiner Sunday afternoon said Gordon's manner and cause of death was homicide by gunshot wound. Detectives from the Homicide Division and criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division continue to investigate.
Anyone with additional information about this case or the events that may have led up to is asked to contact Homicide Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774 or scott.broughton@portlandpolice.gov or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov. Information may also be submitted to Crime Stopppers of Oregon at 503-823-4357 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/823.
