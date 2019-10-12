Police ID 23-year-old who died in connection with shooting, crash investigation in NE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police said one person died in connection with a shooting and SUV crash in northeast Portland.
Officers responded to Northeast 8th Avenue and Davis Street at 12:14 a.m. Saturday on reports of shots fired in the area.
When they arrived, officers found an SUV crashed into the side of a commercial building, with nobody around.
Police said there was evidence of gunfire into the SUV.
Investigators learned one person was critically injured in this case and taken by private vehicle to the hospital. Doctors attempted lifesaving measures, but Sean D. Kealiher, 23, of Portland, was pronounced dead.
The Multnomah County medical examiner performed an autopsy and concluded Kealiher’s death was a homicide and the cause was blunt force trauma.
No arrests have been made in the case and no further details were released by police.
Investigators believe there may be witnesses who left the area before police arrived. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at 503-823-3774, Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Rico Beniga 503-823-0457, Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov.
Kealiher’s family was notified and provided a photo that was released by the Portland Police Bureau.
